TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Week of ‘World of Water’ Activities

WINTER BREAK—12:30 p.m. “World of Water.” Families and children aged K-6 are invited for a fun week of activities about water. Featuring guests from Hanford Mills Museum. Free. Held through 2/21. Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. Contact hike leaders Jim and Carolyn Austin, (607) 437-5734, or https://susqadk.org/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

LIBRARY CRAFT—10 a.m. “Rope Wreath Workshop.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pasta and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic bread, and peaches. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

SKATE—Noon to 4 p.m. “Winter Break Skate-n-Dance.” Admission fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

DEMOCRATS—1 p.m. “Presidents Day.” Open to all looking to get involved in local government and the local Democratic committees. Social Eats Café, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. RSVP to Info@OtsegoDemocrats.com

LIBRARY CRAFT—2 p.m. “Heart Suncatchers.” Free to children. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

TOUR—2 p.m. “Virtual Zoom Tour: Cooper, Cole, and the Hudson River School.” Presented online by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

SKATING—3-6 p.m. mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m. hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

STATE OF THE CITY—6 p.m. “State of the City Address.” Presented by Mayor Mark Drnek. Followed by the regularly scheduled Common Council meeting. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center atrium, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6450 or https://www.facebook.com/cityofoneonta

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

