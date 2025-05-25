TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, May 26

Otsego County Remembers the Fallen

MEMORIAL DAY

PARADE—9 a.m. “Gilbertsville Memorial Day Observance.” Kicks off on Grove Street with the GMU Marching Band, Gilbertsville Fire Company and community organization. Proceeds to Brookside Cemetery for a memorial ceremony with gun salute, speeches and keynote speaker Cmdr. Bill Whitaker, USN (Ret.), presenting “A Tribute to Fallen Americans, 1775 to the Present.” Finishes with ceremony at the Overlook and marching on Commercial and Spring streets, Gilbertsville. (607) 859-2717 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=627184973700874&set=a.211861515233224

FUNDRAISER—Following the Memorial Day parade. “Memorial Weekend Fundraising Rummage Sale.” With light refreshments compliments of the Legion Auxiliary. American Legion Post 1339, Legion Hall, 116 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 859-2717 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=627166663702705&set=a.211861515233224

PARADE—9 a.m. “Hartwick Memorial Day Parade.” Starts at Weeks Road and proceeds down County Route 11 to Wells Avenue and then on to the Veterans Memorial, where a ceremony will be held. Hartwick. (607) 386-9769.

PARADE—10 a.m., line up at 9 a.m. on Market Street. “Memorial Day Parade.” Main Street, Oneonta. info@destinationoneonta.com

PARADE—10 a.m. Cherry Valley Memorial Day Parade. Followed by a memorial service in the Cherry Valley Cemetery. Then chicken barbecue at 11 a.m. at the Tryon Inn and Backdoor Bar. Cherry Valley. Visit https://tockify.com/cherry.valley/detail/29/1748059200000

PARADE—10 a.m.; line up at 9:30 a.m. at the Laurens Town Hall on Brook Street. “Laurens Memorial Day Parade.” Featuring LCS Band, Scouts of Laurens, speeches, a Memorial Day address by Gary Flaherty, U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major (Ret.), salute to the Armed Forces by the LCS Band and much more. Parade marches to Laurens Village Cemetery, Gilbert Lake Road, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=29985573501056568&set=gm.24490491483885805&idorvanity=448189265209363

PARADE—10:30 a.m. “Annual Richfield Springs Memorial Day Parade.” Steps off at Johnston Street and ends with a ceremony at Memorial Park, Richfield Springs. (Rain location: Richfield Springs High School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs.) (315) 858-9924 https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02u8AwBiqqyg5kXZu6PTk8tjfWmCuMwHccHJZmULPynZvckneEyLfFfa6f3pNw1SU3l&id=100064752966604

PARADE—11 a.m. kick-off; gather at 10 a.m. Local veteran units march up Main Street to the county building, where they will hold a ceremony with the mayor to pay homage to those soldiers who are no longer with us. Parade includes the local fire departments, Cooperstown High School Band, Boy/Girl Scouts and more. Starts at the Cooperstown Vets Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8282.

BARBECUE—11 a.m. “Boy Scout Chicken Barbecue.” Gilbertsville Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Squad, 114 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=627184973700874&set=a.211861515233224

PARADE—11 a.m.; line up at 10:30 a.m. Otego Memorial Day Parade. Legion services and dedication of new sign to follow. Includes bounce houses, food/drinks, cornhole and more. Newland Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/events/1362926001489857/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BARBECUE —11:30 a.m. “Morris Fire Department Memorial Day Barbecue.” Fees apply. Morris Fire Department, 117 Main Street, Morris.

(607) 263-5500 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079301992913

BARBECUE —Noon until sold out. “Memorial Day Chicken Barbecue.” Fees apply. American Legion Post 616, Richfield Springs Vets Club, 13 Lake Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-9924 or https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02u8AwBiqqyg5kXZu6PTk8tjfWmCuMwHccHJZmULPynZvckneEyLfFfa6f3pNw1SU3l&id=100064752966604

CHICKEN BBQ—Noon until sold out. “Vet’s Club Memorial Day Chicken BBQ.” Fees apply, take-out only. First come, first served, no pre-orders. Drive through for pick-up, Enter the back alley on County Route 11, exit onto Route 205. Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7511.

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/703857725436168/703857738769500/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PARADE—1:30 p.m.; line up at 1 p.m. Celebrate Memorial Day. Featuring local clubs, businesses, organizations and more. Line up on Route 51 north of town and proceed south to Memorial Park for the memorial ceremony. Town of Burlington.

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

HISTORY—1 p.m. “Native American History Talk: Turtle Houses of NY and the Peoples Before the Iroquois.” Presented by Dancing Wind from The Tribes Hill Heritage Center Museum. The Tepee, 7632 State Highway 20, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3987 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4018929108362931?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

