TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, May 30

Otsego County as Song and Story

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Echoes of Otsego: A Living Portrait in Song and Story—Live and Live Streamed!” Inspired by real people from Otsego County. Fees apply. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1000981905564950/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DEADLINE—Last day to register. “4-H Together We Grow & Eat: Gardening Workshop Series.” Informational hands-on workshops taught by Otsego County Master Gardener Volunteers. Fees apply. Held from 5:30-7 p.m. on 6/5, 6/12, 7/10 and 7/17.  Cornell Cooperative Extension Educational Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1149620944008325&set=a.299251229045305

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2424218564594099/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or http://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/?fbclid=IwY2xjawKZbMhleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETEwR2s4R3N0NWlPMTZvQzc2AR7Is7rk-JgiHRVgp1mSGiSYpNIJPsuESPLiPtSw1OMHr2K8Fs9A9D8PGXoD9w_aem_t9KpMzzSdxErPmxtDej9gw

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/420771577795542/420771581128875/?active_tab=about

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=663031156357603&set=a.182156554445068

STORY TIME—10:30 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Morris. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=663031156357603&set=a.182156554445068

MEMORIAL DAY—11 a.m. Troop C annual Memorial Day Services to remember fallen officers. Troop C Headquarters, 823 State Route 7, Unadilla. (607) 561-7400.

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=903847

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of fish on a bun, coleslaw, applesauce and fruited gelatin. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Splendor in the Everyday.” All welcome. On view Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., through July 9. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring music from the Lazy II. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/fire-pit-fridays-at-the-tap-house-featuring-lazy-ii/

MEDITATION—6 p.m. “Friday Evening Meditation at The Gatehouse.” All welcome. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1600582497294235/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPERA—7 p.m. “Talking Opera.” Music Director Joseph Colaneri discusses Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca.” Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

FILM—7:30 p.m. “Free Outdoor Movie Night.” Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or pathfindervillage.org

