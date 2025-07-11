TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, July 12

Oneonta Music in the Age of Woodstock

OPENING RECEPTION—5 p.m. “Schools of Rock: Music at Oneonta’s Colleges in the Age of Woodstock.” Explore the many musicians that came from and to Oneonta in the 1960s and 1970s and beyond to perform at SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College. Reception includes light hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine (21+). Free; open to the public. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1244086877375248/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DEADLINE—Last day to register a child for the Kids Art Camp with Lexi LeRoux. Held 7/14 through 7/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/children-programming.html

CLEAN-UP—8 a.m. to noon. 8th Annual Susquehanna River Clean-Up. Compton Bridge, 184 County Highway 11C, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/8th-annual-susquehanna-river-clean-up

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SCHENEVUS FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Held each Saturday through October. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

CARNIVAL—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Annual Unadilla Carnival of Sales.” Vendors, food trucks, book sale, yard sales, music and more. Held rain or shine. Main Street, Unadilla.

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

FAIR—10 a.m. “Otsego County Fair Entry Workshop.” Martin Hall, Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. Tla47@cornell.edu.

LIVE MUSIC—10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Music at the Market: Dan Martin and Tim Iverson. Huntington Park, Wall Street, Oneonta.

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Underglaze Workshop.” Two-day class covering a glazing technique for detailed pottery decoration. Fees apply; registration required. Continues 7/19. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/UnderglazeTransferWorkshop

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Gel Printing Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Summer Market.” Markets held 2nd Saturday of each month. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552170876619

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Native Lifeways Workshop: Processing Clay and Sculpting Animal Figures.” Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

IROQUOIS — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Artist Demo: Basket Making with Ronnie Leigh Goeman.” Included with museum admission. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

BUDDHIST—10:30 a.m. to noon and 2:30-4 p.m. “Buddhist Arts and Sciences Summer Immersion: Trinley Nyingpo—Empowerment and Teachings.” Fees apply; registration required. Lunch included. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/samye-institute-summer-immersion/

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly show, open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4139578529612105/4139578556278769?active_tab=about

• 10:30 a.m. “Worlds of Curiosity.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

CHICKEN BBQ—11 a.m. Unadilla Fire Department Chicken BBQ. Food, raffles and more. Fees apply. Community Field, Unadilla. (607) 369-9150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1174701308031495&set=a.219842850184017

PICNIC—11 a.m. “Picnic at the Glen.” Train ride to picnic at scenic Pop’s Glen. Pack your own or buy a bagged lunch. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main Street, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or https://www.cooperstowntrain.com/picnic-at-the-glen/?utm_medium=paid&utm_source=fb&utm_id=6720807939963&utm_content=6720807940963&utm_term=6720807940563&utm_campaign=6720807939963&fbclid=IwY2xjawLGOEBleHRuA2FlbQEwAGFkaWQAAAYhk9mTK2JyaWQRMWk4M3dZUnBqZGdBa0pPRjgBHnlc18XHdPZQaBI_6PL57_BSWv6eiyHgPa6MRHmNvcMpfGYOLK75QidYL_7w_aem_RzcJlS1JpyOTzk0IwAKn6w

PHOTOGRAPHY—1-3 p.m. “Pinhole Photography Workshop with Jenny Riffle.” Tickets required; materials provided. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/708049985506974/

BASEBALL—1 p.m. “Don Drysdale: Up and In” by Mark Whicker. Author discusses his work and answers questions. Followed by book signing. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-don-drysdale-and

WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. “Mixed Media Assemblage Workshop.” Presented by Jamie Banes. Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/mixed-media-assemblage-banes

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

ART LECTURE—2-3:30 p.m. “The Power of Photography: A Talk and Book Signing by Peter Fetterman.” Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown, (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

THEATER—3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. “Kimberly Akimbo” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company. The story of a teenager navigating adolescence, despite a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. Free. Also at 5 p.m. on 7/13. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/kimberly-akimbo/

LIVE MUSIC—4-5:30 p.m. Mad Heed. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

BENEFIT—4 p.m. “Barn Dance & BBQ.” Fees apply; dinner included. Proceeds benefit Athelas Therapeutic Riding Inc. Northfield Farm, 1179 County Highway 5, Otego. (607) 783-2321 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3904033846512043/

CONCERT—4 p.m. Honest Brook Music Festival. Featuring cellist Anita Graef and pianist Nathan Canfield. Fees apply; registration required. The Barn, 1885 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. (607) 746-3770 or http://hbmf.org/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Saxophonist Thomas Giles. Old School Baptist Church, intersection of Route 36 and Cartwright Road, Denver. ( 607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/thomas-giles

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Sunday in the Park with George.” Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; book by James Lapine. A dazzling exploration of life, love and the relentless drive to create. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival. Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/sunday/

