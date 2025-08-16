TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, August 17

Archaeology and Legends with Onondaga Chief

PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Archaeology and Legends: Teachings of Onondaga Chief Paul Waterman.” Presented by Patrick McElligott. Part of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum Summer Sunday Series. Free and open to the public; accessible facilities. Bring own folding lawn chair. Front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta.

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505738106927?event_time_id=1365505714773596

COMPETITION—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Monster Bench and Brew.” Presented by the Clark Sports Center. Fees apply; registration required. Held at Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 547-3800 or https://www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2025-monster-bench-and-brew-competition/

TRAIL RIDE—9 a.m. “Elk Creek Quarter Horses Poker Trail Ride.” Fees apply; registration required. Elk Creek Quarter Horses and Sales, 182 Charlie Burton Road, Westford. elkcreekqh@outlook.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1165553058909545/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FARM STAND—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Laura’s Farm Stand Event.” Baked goods, 80 local vendors, flower field visits and more. Fees apply. Continues 8/18. Annuttos’ Farm Stand, 5396 State Highway 7, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1224726071907435/

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

OPERA—1 p.m. “Sunday in the Park with George.” Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; book by James Lapine. A dazzling exploration of life, love and the relentless drive to create. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/sunday/

HISTORY—1 p.m. “Pomeroy Marker Dedication.” Presented by the Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society. Honoring the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad. Chase House, 6379 State Highway 7, Cooperstown.

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Session with Khalil Jade.” Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1489186525569632

FIBER GUILD—1-3 p.m. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1930323361056061?event_time_id=1930323387722725

HEALTHY SNACKS—1 p.m. “Summer Reading Program: Color Me Healthy Class.” Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. Kids learn to make fun, healthy snacks. Held each Monday through 8/25. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1157762619711438&set=a.458767152944325

CONCERT—3 p.m. “East Meets West: A Musical Tapestry Across Cultures.” Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford. Featuring Chinese erhu, Japanese koto and shamisen, with a Western string quartet. Admission by donation. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://friendsmusic.org/

MILFORD STRONG—3 p.m. Milford Fire Relief Benefit Train. Includes live entertainment. Ticket sale proceeds go to those affected by the recent fire. Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, Milford Depot, 136 East Main Street, Milford. https://www.lrhs.com/milford-fire-benefit-train/

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Teddy Bears’ Picnic Concert.” Presented by the Oneonta Community Concert Band. Large pavilion, Wilber Park, Oneonta. (607) 376-7485 or https://www.facebook.com/oneontacommunityconcertband/

ANNIVERSARY—7 p.m.; doors open at 7:30 p.m. “10th Anniversary Concert and Gala.” Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks. Celebration in honor of the Fenimore String Quartet. Special guests and a champagne reception to follow. Tickets required. The Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.cvartworks.org/new-events/10th-anniversary-concert-gala

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR