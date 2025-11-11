TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Choir Concert at Hartwick College

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Hartwick College Choir Concert.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children ages 2-5, plus caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of baked fish with dill sauce, au gratin potatoes, spinach and brownies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CROCHET—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1137408558527817&set=a.418484840420196

FREE DINNER—5-7 p.m. All welcome. Held 2nd Wednesday of each month. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. (607) 369-7425 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1204325791721993&set=a.477486057739307

LECTURE—6 p.m. “Legendary Creatures of New York and Beyond.” Rescheduled from 10/23. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1271463311688127&set=a.557428283091637

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga.” Held each Wednesday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

MURDER CAFÉ—7 p.m. “How One Family’s Plunge into Mystery Dinner Theatre Made the World a Better Place.” Led by author Frank Marquette. Presentation followed by Q&A and a book signing. Tickets required. Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main Street, Rosendale. (845) 475-7973 or https://www.rosendaletheatre.org/movies/the-true-story-of-murder-cafe-with-frank-marquette/

SKATING—7-9 p.m. “Interskate 88 Adult Skate Night.” 18+ only. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1092681689369014/1092681792702337?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONSERVATION—7-8:30 p.m. “The Eagle Guy: A Life with New York’s Majestic Raptors.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/the-eagle-guy-a-life-with-new-yorks-majestic-raptors

