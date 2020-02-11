Timothy Hecox, 55; Air Force Vet Worked In Binghamton

ONEONTA – Timothy Hecox, 55, of Oneonta, an Air Force veteran who worked for 18 years at Broome Development Center, passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 10, 1964, in Oneonta, the son of Raymond and Cheryl (Lints) Hecox.

Tim graduated from Oneonta High School. Following high school he joined the Air Force and honorably served his country for four years.

He worked as DSP for Broome Developmental for the past 18 years until he became ill.

Tim married Valerie Hughes on June 15, 2012, at Lake George.

Tim especially enjoyed golf, bowling, traveling and playing the drums. Over the past few years Tim developed a great interest in aviation, having learned about aircraft construction and flying.

He is survived by his loving wife, Valerie Hecox of Oneonta; sons, Tyler and Jacob Hecox of Milford, as well as Kayla and Anthony Beang of Oneonta; three loving grandchildren, Cadence and Charley Beang and Teaghan Eanes; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tim was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Cheryl Hecox.

A service, with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force, to celebrate Tim’s life will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oneonta. The family will be in attendance.