TROOPERS SEEK HELP FINDING BANK SUSPECT

CHERRY VALLEY – Troopers at Richfield Springs are actively investigating an attempted bank robbery in Cherry Valley, and seeking help identifying the suspect.

The incident occurred at 1:56 p.m. yesterday at the NBT Bank, 16 Main St. The suspect did not threaten or display a weapon.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a darker complexion. He appears to be 30-40 years of age and is approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 tall.He was last seen walking on Lancaster Street, on the right side of the bank when facing it from the front. There was a white sedan in the area that may or may not have been involved.