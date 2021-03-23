By: Jim Kevlin  03/23/2021  11:00 am
TROOPERS SEEK HELP FINDING BANK SUSPECT

SEE ANYTHING? CALL POLICE,  (607) 432-3211

White Sedan Possible Getaway

Car In Attempted NBT Bank Heist

This car was seen in the vicinity of the attempted bank robbery, although troopers are unsure what role it might have played in the attempted bank robbery.  (Images courtesy Trooper Aga Dembinska)
State Police at Sidney released this image of the suspect in yesterday’s attempted bank robbery in Cherry Valley.

CHERRY VALLEY – Troopers at Richfield Springs are actively investigating an attempted bank robbery in Cherry Valley, and seeking help identifying the suspect.

The incident occurred at 1:56 p.m. yesterday at the NBT Bank, 16 Main St.  The suspect did not threaten or display a weapon.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a darker complexion.   He appears to be 30-40 years of age and is approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 tall.He was last seen walking on Lancaster Street, on the right side of the bank when facing it from the front. There was a white sedan in the area that may or may not have been involved.

If you know anything, call State Police at (607) 432-3211

Post on Facebook reported yesterday, “CV is crawling with police.  Somebody tried to rob the bank!  … Fled on foot.”

