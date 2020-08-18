Two Arrested After Burglaries In Kortright, Meredith

ONEONTA – A man and a woman were arrested at the Quality Inn in Oneonta after state police allege that they stole a car and burglarized two homes in Kortright and Meredith.

Amber J. Weaver, 34, and Christiaan D. Stewart, 33, both of Bloomville, were arrested after police were called to a reported burglary at a residence on West Kortright Church Road, Town of Kortright.

According to police, the complainant checked on the residence after an alarm went off and came face to face with a man inside. The complaintant called 911 and allegedly told troopers that they saw the man leave the residence with a woman who was waiting outside.

When the complainant returned to their home on Elk Creek Road in the town of Meredith had also been burglarized and that their vehicle had allegedly been stolen.

As troopers attempted to locate the suspects, a sergeant spotted the missing vehicle in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on State Highway 23 in the town of Oneonta.

An investigation revealed that Weaver and Stewart allegedly burglarized the home in the Town of Kortright, then traveled to the town of Meredith and burglarized the second home and stole a vehicle. They then allegedly drove to the Quality Inn in the stolen vehicle, where they allegedly were in possession of additional stolen property.

Weaver was arrested at the Quality Inn by troopers; Stewart was located by a trooper walking through Neahwa Park in the city of Oneonta.

Both Weaver and Stewart were each charged with the felonies of Burglary in the second degree for the crime in Kortright; Burglary in the second degree and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree in the Town of Meredith, as well as the felony of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree and the misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth degree in the Town of Oneonta.

Weaver was additionally charged with the misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree in the town of Oneonta after she was found in possession of a controlled substance when she was arrested.

Weaver and Stewart were arraigned in the town of Stamford Court and remanded to the Delaware County Jail on $30,000 cash bail or $60,000 bond for the two burglaries and the grand larceny.