Veterans Honor Fallen Undamped By Storm 11/11/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News NEAHWA CEREMONY MOVED Unbowed By Storm, Veterans Honor Fallen "We ask for peace in our time." says George Sluti, left, as he leads the invocation at American Legion Post 279 earlier this afternoon. Morning rain moved the annual event, normally held in Neahwa Park, indoors at the Legion where Commander Terry Harkenreader led the ceremony, with guest remarks from Mayor Gary Herzig.Following, attendees and their families enjoyed a hot lunch of roast beef sandwiches, ziti, beans, pizza and cake. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)