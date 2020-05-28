WAMC’s ‘Morning Headlines’ Follows COVID-19 In County

By: Jim Kevlin  05/28/2020  1:01 pm
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, a dozen cars were parked along Cooperstown’s Main Street. A year ago, with the youth baseball camps open, every parking space would have been filled and the sidewalks packed with families and their young baseball players. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

COOPERSTOWN – For two months now, the waxing and waning of COVID-19 in Otsego County has been chronicled by Jim Kevlin, editor/publisher of www.AllOTSEGO.com and its sister newspaper, on WAMC’s “Morning Headlines,” hosted by David Guistina.

Here are the reports Kevlin has been delivering at 7:05 a.m. each Thursday, which are broadcast to 250,000 listeners from here through the Capital Region into the Berkshires.  Click the link, then click on “Listen.”

MARCH 12 – Bassett Announces Coronavirus Hotline
MARCH 19 – Emergency Announced, Schools Close
MARCH 26 – Dreams Park Cancels 2020 Season
APRIL 2  – First Local Death Reported; Senator Ill
APRIL 9 – Ventilator ‘Seizure” Provokes Uproar
APRIL 16 – 3rd Death, But COVID-19 Declining
APRIL 23 – Demand Dips, Farmers Dump Milk
MAY 7 – Only One Active Case In Otsego County 
MAY 14 – Otsego OK’d For Phase 1 Reopening
MAY 21 – County Lays Off 59 Employees 

