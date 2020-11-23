With 30 Infected, County COVID Totals Hit New High

Daily Tally Set New Mark;

Hospitalizations Reach 5

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 today, setting a new record for the number of cases reported in one day, according to Heidi Bond, county public health director.

Additionally, a fifth person has been hospitalized with the virus, bringing the county’s total to five, up one from last week.

The spike comes less than a week after the county Public Health Department reported a record-setting 18 cases in one day , prompting the Oneonta School District to go remote after students tested positive.

And on Thursday, patrons at the Copper Fox Tavern were warned of a potential exposure, resulting in a cluster that has since resulted in 34 of the county’s 109 active cases. Bond said they are still exploring a possible cluster at the Beer Barrel Inn in the Sixth Ward, with interviews still being conducted.

A cluster of cases was also reported among what Bond termed “first responders,” including Oneonta Police, Chief Doug Brenner confirmed.

And over the weekend, the health department reported 28 cases. “There is so much community illness,” said Bond. “And it’s being spread, unintentionally, by people who don’t know they have it.”

The majority of the cases, she noted, are concentrated in the city and town of Oneonta, with a number of cases also reported in Otego, Milford and Edmeston.