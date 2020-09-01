By: Libby Cudmore  09/01/2020  1:37 pm
With 68 New Cases, SUNY Now At 245 COVID Cases

 09/01/2020

ONEONTA – 68 students tested positive for COVID after SUNY Oneonta received 481 test results from their on-campus screening, bring the total number of students infected to 245, according to a release from the college.

During the Control Room briefing last night, President Barbara Jean Morris said she anticipated a spike, as 2,000 tests were conducted on students on Sunday and Monday.

The school is  working to contact affected students and secure them in isolation.

