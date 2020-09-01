With 68 New Cases, SUNY Now At 245 COVID Cases

With 68 Positives,
SUNY-O Now At
245 COVID Cases
ONEONTA – 68 students tested positive for COVID after SUNY Oneonta received 481 test results from their on-campus screening, bring the total number of students infected to 245, according to a release from the college.
During the Control Room briefing last night, President Barbara Jean Morris said she anticipated a spike, as 2,000 tests were conducted on students on Sunday and Monday.
The school is working to contact affected students and secure them in isolation.