With Suspected COVID Case, Oneonta Schools Go Virtual

ONEONTA – With reports of a “high probability” of a COVID-19 case in a high school faculty member, Oneonta High School and Middle School students will go to remote learning for Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct 23, according to an announcement from Superintendent Thomas Brindley.

“It is our goal to return to our hybrid schedule for all grades on Monday, October 26,” Brindley said.

Though the results were not yet official, Brindley made the call “out of an abundance of caution.”

Contact tracing is already underway, should the test come back positive, he said, and students and faculty who were considered “close contacts” will be notified by the Department of Health. Brindley also said that the school is undergoing a deep cleaning starting tonight.

Elementary and full-time BOCES students will still attend their classes, but CTE courses at BOCES and New Visions classes have been cancelled. Students in need of meal service for Thursday and Friday can go to a meal distribution tent at the middle school from 11-12:30 p.m., although elementary meals will be served as normal.

Yesterday, Cooperstown Elementary School announced that they would be going remote for the remainder of the week after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

“As always, the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, and community inform these difficult decisions,” he said.