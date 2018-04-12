HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 13

FIGHT WALK – 6 p.m. – Midnight. Enter to raise awareness and money for local families battling cancer. Features food, activities, music. Entry, $15. Field House, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3310 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/csrc/oh-fight-walk

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of exhibits “In Motion,” featuring works by Christopher Murray and Akira Nitsu, and the solo exhibit “Possum’s Persimmon Picnic” by Mary Lou Ganio. Cooperstown Art Association. Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

DEADLINE – 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Last day to enter artwork and poetry in the LEAF Art & Poetry Contest. Call 607-432-0090 ext. 106 or visit www.facebook.com/LEAFArtContest/

CONFERENCE – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The SUNY-O Philosophy club and Philosophy department welcome students from across the country to present their papers on topics ranging from Plato to happiness, to objectivism. Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2550 or visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1839419

TELEAUCTION – 2 – 4 p.m. Central NY Beef Producers bid on beef calves. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2536 ext. 226 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2018/04/13/central-ny-beef-producers-feeder-tele-auction-spring-2018

KIDS ART CLASS – 3:15 – 5 p.m. Kids learn to first draw, then paint a Lion, Tiger, Panther, Cheetah, or even their own ferocious house cat. Cost, $20. Cooperstown Art Association. Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

MAKERSPACE – 3:30 p.m. Makers of all ages create, learn, experiment. Materials provided for many different hands on activities to inspire creative thinking and problem-solving. Everything from Crochet to coding, more. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

OPEN MIC – 6 – 8 p.m. Writer, poets song writers are welcome to share their work and get inspired. The Meeting Place, 187 Main St., Suite A, Unadilla. Call 607-765-7386 or visit www.facebook.com/themeetingplace.unadilla.ny/

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “12 Strong.” Cost, $3/person. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1758012

PSYCHOLOGY PRESENTATION – 7 – 8:15 p.m. Keynote address on “Innovations in Recruiting, Developing, & Retaining Talents.” Features Hartwick College alumni. Celebration Room, Shineman Chapel, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4593 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwicks-psychology-day-to-explore-career-options/

DRAMA CLUB – 7 p.m. OHS students present “A Chorus Line.” Tickets, $10. Auditorium, Oneonta High School, 31 Center St., Oneonta. Call 607-433-8200 or visit www.oneontacsd.org

HISTORY SOCIETY – 7 p.m. The National Railway Historical Society, Utica & Mohawk Valley chapters, meet. Begins with business meeting followed by discussion of the annual Trolley Night. All invited. Lutheran Church, 630 French Rd., New Hartford. Call 315-327-8653.

THEATER – 7 p.m. The 4H Hartwick Theater Guild presents “The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe.” Hartwick Community Center, 450 Co. Rd. 11, Hartwick. Call 607-547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org

SQUARE DANCE – 7:30 p.m. Celebrate spring with you friends and the Doubleday Dancers Western Square Dance Club of Cooperstown. Ray Taylor calls, Elma Taylor cues. Admission, $5. Cooperstown Elementary School. Call 607-547-8665.

THEATER – 8 p.m. “Bloody Murder,” a hilarious parody of the classic British WhoDunnit presented by the Catskill Community Players. Tickets, $18. Weiting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. Call 607-397-8500 or visit catskillplayers.org

THEATER – 8 p.m. Presenting “Hand to God” following the story of a troubled teen boy and his relationships with his pastor, his neighbor, the school bully, and his mother. Admission, $10. Slade Theater, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4227 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-college-theatre-arts-department-presents-hand-to-god/

