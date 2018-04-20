HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 21

EARTH DAY FESTIVAL – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Celebrate Earth Day, have fun, and learn about your environment at fun interactive exhibits, workshop, and more. Milford Central School, 42 Main St., Milford. Call 607-547-2536 Ext 0 or visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/

CIDER RUN – 10 a.m. 5K/10K run open to children and adults to benefit the Susquehanna Animal Shelter. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. Call 607-547-9692 or visit www.flycreekcidermill.com

HISTORY PRESERVATION – 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Partners in Preservation features speakers Jim Havener, on running a historic house, and Deb Mackenzie, on making exhibits “pop.” Includes booths with local historical associations. Milford Community Cultural Center, St. Rt. 28, Milford. Call 607-293-6635 or e-mail sunshine3038@gmail.com

EARTH DAY SPECIAL – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Learn about planting for pollinators, composting, natural pest control, soil evaluation for your garden this Earth Day. The GROW exhibit, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/earth_day_garden_hack_special

PAVER PARTY – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Create a paver for a Cancer Memorial and Survivor Garden to be built in Fortrin Park, Oneonta. Cost, $4. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Call 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

CONTAINER GARDENING – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Kids learn to make an up-cycled container for gardening. Bring any container you can punch a drainage hole in, boots, basket ball, bottles, eggshells, more. Other materials provided. Admission, $5. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Call 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

KIDS DAY – 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Enjoy fun activities ranging from a visit with the goats of NY Goat Yoga fame, an open swim, and OH fest. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0010 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaFamilyYMCA/

SPRING GARDEN DAY – 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Features exhibits, vendors activities and workshops from the Master Gardeners. The theme is “Try Something New.” Workshops include “Native Plants: Gardening with Nature,” “Herbs 101: Introduction to Herbs,” “Seed Starting,” and “ Growing Shiitake Mushrooms”. Admission, $10. Register by 4/16. Milford Central School, 42 Main St., Milford. Call 607-547-2536 Ext 0 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2018/04/21/spring-garden-day-2018

RECYCLING – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Otsego County Conservation Association will be accepting items for recycling. Accepted items include Styrofoam, non-working Christmas lights, used fishing line, natural cork, tennis balls, cell phones, used pens/markers/mechanical pencils, inkjet cartridges, cell phones, chargers, tablets, more. Shredding of personal documents also available, up to 5 boxes/person. Milford Central School, 42 Main St., Milford. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/

OH FEST – 1 – 5 p.m. Street fair features inflatable rides, arts & crafts, food truck, live music, more. Main St., Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1760838

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

THEATER – 2 p.m. Enjoy a musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen story, The Ugly Duckling. Titled ‘Honk!.’ Tickets, $10. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3414 or visit www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre/

HAMILTON PANEL – 4 p.m. “Alexander Hamilton: What You Should Know” panel discussion on the life of the American statesman featuring Doug Ambrose, Distinguished Teaching Professor of History at Hamilton College, as moderator. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1472 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

SPAGHETTI DINNER – 5 p.m. Enjoy spaghetti and support the Cooperstown Emergency Squad & Fire Department. Donations Gratefully Accepted. Cooperstown Fire Hall. Call 607-547-2222 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegonyfirewire/

BUFFET & BAZAAR – 5:30 p.m. Enjoy an Egyptian buffet (non-spicy, gluten free, and vegetarian options available) and a presentation the SUNY-O drumming class. Meal reservations required. Cost $15/adult. Benefit for the Mali Education Project. Unitarian Universalist Soceity of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3491 or visit www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta/

TEEN SCENE – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Teens get together to discuss topics important to them. Families are welcome to stay. Dinner provided, registration required. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0001 or visit www.familyrn.org/programs/teen_scene.html

OH FEST CONCERT – 6 – 9 p.m. End the day with a concert featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1758269

THEATER – 8 p.m. Presenting a performance of “Of Mice and Men.” Tickets, $17/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin