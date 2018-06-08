HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 9

RACE THE LAKE – 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Race around the lake includes classes for 26.2 mile, 13.1 mile, 5K races. All races end together at Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2800 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2018-race-the-lake-marathon-half-marathon/

KNIT DAY – 1:30 – 3 p.m. Celebrate World Wide Knit in Public Day with the HML Yarn Club. Knitters, Crocheters of all skill levels welcome. Huntington Park, Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

HIGHWAY CLEANUP – 8 – 10 a.m. Keep a 2 mile stretch of highway looking good this season, then enjoy a complimentary coffee & muffin at Sunflower Cafe. Equipment provided. Meet at Mohican Farm, 7207 St. Rt. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/highway-cleanup-7/

SECOND SATURDAY – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Enjoy music, entertainment, farm produce, vendors, activities, more. Sharon Springs Free Library, 129 Main St., Sharon Springs. Call 315-217-1485 or visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org/?tribe_events=second-saturday-in-sharon-springs

FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL – 9 – 3 p.m. Find items by local crafters, Brooks BBQ chicken, huge bake sale, more. All monies raised given to non-profits. Spring Park, St. Rt. 20, Richfield Springs. Visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org/?tribe_events=friendship-craft-festival

CARS & COFFEE – 9 – 11 a.m. Join fellow gearheads for a relaxed display of multi-brand, multi-period cars. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. Call 607-547-9692 or visit www.flycreekcidermill.com

ART FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Full day of workshops, performances, music and more. Free and great for all ages. Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve, 2515 Tower Mountain Rd, Stamford. Call 607-242-1260 or visit www.mknhp.org

GARDEN WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring the whole family to learn the techniques of Square Foot Gardening. Learn to set up the grid, how to choose plants, more. Get the kids interested and take home some heirloom seeds to get started. Advance registration required. Dress comfortable. The Creamery Classroom, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/americana_academy_workshop_square_foot_gardening

EXHIBIT – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the works of printmaker Lisa Gregg Wightman (Rome, NY), multi-media artist Sally Packard (Hamilton, NY), and installation artist Anne Cofer (Syracuse, NY).Free, Open to the Public. Displayed thru 7/5. Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St., Utica. Call 315-797-0000 or visit www.mwpai.org/view/prattmwp-gallery-in-the-musuem-of-art/prattmwp-gallery-future-events/local-artists-showcase-lisa-gregg-wightman-sally-packard-anne-cofer/

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. – Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – 12:30 p.m. “A Case For Eviction” following the struggle of Frank and Dora to evict a temporary resident from their guest room. Leatherstocking Stage, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/A-Case-for-Eviction

VIGNETTES – 2 p.m. Guided tour showcasing three site-specific performances by the Templeton Players on the struggle for Women’s Rights. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/women-rights

INTERFAITH – 2 p.m. A Season of Faith and Understanding continues with a presentation by Ani Samten of Karme Ling (Tibetan Buddhism). Not wheel chair accessible. 315 Retreat Rd., Delhi. E-mail ksider@hotmail.com

SPAGHETTI DINNER – 5 p.m. Enjoy delicious dinner to support The Otsego County Fire Police. Donations gratefully accepted. Cooperstown Fire Station, Chestnut St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-4328 or visit www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEMS/

BASEBALL – 7 p.m. Support the Oneonta Outlaws against the Albany Dutchman. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/

MUSICAL – 7 – 10 p.m. CCS Thespians Present “Just So Musical.” Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

CONCERT – 7 p.m. “Distant Lands: Songs & Stories of Freedom.” Cost, $10. Proceeds benefit the National Abolition Hall of Fame. The Earlville Opera House, 18 East Main St., Call 315-691-3550 or visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com

CONCERT – 8 – 10 p.m. The First Couple of Americana, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, perform country, blues, gospel, & honky tonk. Cost, $34/adult at-the-door. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. Call 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/larry-campbell-teresa-williams/

