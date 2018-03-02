HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAR. 3

MUSICAL MADNESS – 10 a.m. – Noon. Musical activities for children aged 2-8 includes an instrument “petting zoo,” music technology, crafts, a dance room, a percussion room. Hartwick students to perform an interactive concert at Noon. Anderson Center, 2nd floor, Hartwick College. Call 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

FUNDRAISER – Noon – 2 p.m. p.m. Empty Bowls Luncheon features soup, bread, handmade bowl that you can keep, raffle. Benefits the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Cost, $15 donation. Christ Church, 69 Fair St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2627 or visit cooperstownfoodpantry.org

ESCAPE ROOM – 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Use clues to solve problems in the Stranger Things themed upside down room. Limited time slots available. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

PRESENTATION – 10 – 11 a.m. “Mediterranean Crossings: The Peril for Refugees,” presented by John Psaropoulos, a journalist who has worked with AlJazeera, CNN, more. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ANTIQUE SHOW – 10 – 4 p.m. Find a range of quality antiques and collectibles available from the knowledgeable dealers exhibiting at the Nellis Tavern Benefit Antique Show. Benefits to the restoration of the 1747 tavern. Admission, $5. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-842-6400 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CANCELLED – LEGO FUN – 10:30 a.m. – Noon. Bring the kids to build with the Library Lego collection. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/ – CANCELED

PLAY READING – 4-6 p.m. Presenting “Strike Story” a new work by Central New York Playwright Angela Harris. Feedback welcome. Admission by donation. Next reading, 3/17. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/event/next-readings-new-works-regional-playwrights-2

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin 0