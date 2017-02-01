HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

PONG TOURNAMENT – 6-9 p.m. Mel’s at 22, 22 Chestnut St, Cooperstown.

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

ICE SKATING – 3-7 p.m. Badger Park, Cooperstown.

GAGA BALL – 3:30-5 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 Cty. Hwy. 52, Cooperstown.

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

YARN CLUB – 6:30-7:45 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and ages. Come learn a new skills and work on your current projects. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/

LIONS CLUB MEETING – 6:30 p.m. Ricardo Sierra to present. Tunnicliff Inn, 34 Pioneer st., Cooperstown. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownLionsClub/

FILM SERIES – 7 p.m. Winter Wednesday’s film series showing of “The Revenant.” Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta. Info, foothillspac.org

KARAOKE NIGHT – 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sherman’s Tavern, 48 Pioneer St, Cooperstown.

