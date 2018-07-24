HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

FAMILY PROGRAM – 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. NYS K-9 unit demonstrates care, training of police dogs & how they help fight crime, assist in other duties. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

OPEN HOUSE – 5 – 7 p.m. Meet new doctor Lia Briggs M.D., tour doctors office, see renovations, enjoy refreshments, meet new people. Hoffman Family Medicine, 50 Dietz St., Suite M, Oneonta. 607-643-4045 or visit www.facebook.com/HoffmanFamilyMedicine/

JOB FAIR – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Make a difference, get job right for you with Opportunities for Otsego. CDO Workforce, 12 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-432-4800 ext. 100 or visit www.cdoworkforce.org/news/job-fair-july-25th-at-cdo-workforce-in-oneonta

AUTHORS SERIES – 1 – 2 p.m. Baseball author Mark Littell discusses book “On the 8th Day, God Made Baseball.” Book signing follows. Included with admission. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/node/17338?date=0

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

WRITERS GROUP – 5 p.m. Discuss current writing projects, get inspired, have fun. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

MUSIC – 6 – 9 p.m. Hot Tin Roof present Becca Frame and the Tall Boys. Enjoy Ommegang beer, great music, fun in the sun. Cooperstown Fun Park, 4858 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/ommegang/

BASEBALL – 7 p.m. Support the Oneonta Outlaws Vs. Watertown Rapids. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/

SUMMER CONCERT – 7 p.m. Dan Duggan & Peggy Lynn bring traditional Irish & American folk music with blend of Hammered Dulcimer, Banjo, Guitar & Song. Spring Park, Rt. 20, Richfield Springs. 315-858-0964 or visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org/?tribe_events=concerts-in-the-park-dan-duggan-peggy-lynn

THEATER – 7 – 9 p.m. Production of Shakespeare’s play “Othello.” Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

MUSIC – 8 – 9 p.m. Cooperstown Community Band performs patriotic marches, Broadway show tunes, Dixieland, jazz, themes, more. Free, open to the public. East Lawn, The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com/events

