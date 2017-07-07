HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 8

DANCE DEMONSTRATION – 10 a.m. Informative demonstration in the art of dance presented by Jillian’s Dance Arts. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. foothillspac.org

ART RECEPTION – 5-7 p.m. “Migration-Immigration: A Creative Depiction” opens depicting the arduous and dangerous path that has led many immigrant to the US throughout our history. Features the work of local artists working in water color, acrylics, oils, pen, ink, sculptures, and more. Cherry Branch Gallery, 25 Main St., Cherry Valley. cherrybranchgallery.com

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. To make an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market-and-agriculture/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 2 It’s Grill Day at the market. Come try free sample hot of the grill and get great ideas for those summer parties. Dietz St., Oneonta. www.oneontafarmersmarket.org

BOTTLE DRIVE – 9 a.m. Have clean, recyclable bottles and cans on or visible from the curb to support the local Boy Scouts Troop 1254.

CHILDBIRTH CLASS – 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Recommended by Bassett for the 7th or 8th month of pregnancy, this class teaches mothers and their partners the information and coping skills for active participation during labor and delivery. Registration required by the 5th month of pregnancy. Bassett Hall Auditorium, 31 Beaver St., Cooperstown. www.bassett.org/medical/services/womens-health/family-planning-and-obstetrics/expectant-parent-classes/

ART EXHIBIT – 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Last day of the “Pushing Boundaries” art exhibit by Marcie Schwartzman, Sculpture/Fiber & Clay, and Leandro Velasco, Painting/A mini- retrospective. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. Call (607)547-5327 or e-mail leartgarage@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

FARM FAMILY TOUR – 10:30 a.m.-Noon. Come discover the life of the family in 1845. Includes hands on activities about learning, playing and working in the 19th century. Celebrate the completion of the tasks with a free ride on the carousel. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/family-tour

FREEDOM SPEECH – Noon. Listen to Frederick Douglas’ famous “History is a Weapon” speech about what freedom means to a slave as performed by one of the Templeton Players. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/Abolition-Movement

TRUNK SHOW – 12:30-1:30 p.m. Presenting “Box and Cox” (1847) by John Madison Morton and performed by some of the best actors in our area. On the Tavern Green at The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/Trunk-Shows

BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION – 1-2:30 p.m. Check out an inspiring book from the display and then attend the discussion to share the story. Everyone reads a different book. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. hmloneonta.org/calendar/

WRITERS CAMP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Join Jen and the HML Writers Group for NaNoWriMo. Jen will present prompts and other activities to get you writing. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. hmloneonta.org/calendar/

THEATER – 2 p.m. Local children perform James and the Giant Peach. Based on the story by Roald Dahl. Admission, $5. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta. www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre

WOMEN’S RIGHTS – 2 p.m. Vignettes by the Templeton Players portray what it means to be a woman in the 1800’s. Attend Reverend Bush’s address on women’s place in society at 2 and participate in Carrie Finkles rally calling for equality and liberty at 2:30. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/Women%27s-Rights

CONCERT – 7 p.m. The Blues Maneuver breaks out with their mighty horn section with a versatile repertoire of swing, blues, R&B and oldies. Free. Bring lawn chairs, comfortable, shoes and jackets. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Rd., Edmeston. Call (607) 965-8377 ext. 126 or visit www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage/

THEATER – 7 p.m. Local teens perform Legally Blonde the Musical. Based on the hit film. Admission, $5. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta. www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre

VEDIC FIRE CEREMONY – 7 p.m. Astrology lecture & Potluck dinner, chants in Sanskrit and English. Bring chairs, prayers, and a dish to share. All are welcome. $10 donation. Darling Hill Farm Retreat, 404 Ed Herman Rd., Westford. Call Story Lucile at (201)934-7355 or Tapash at (732) 267-5722.

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. The Oneonta Outlaws vs. Glens Falls Dragons. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. www.oneontaoutlaws.com/teams/default.asp?u=ONEONTAOUTLAWS&s=baseball&p=home

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.