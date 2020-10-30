12 New Cases Reported At Hartwick College

ONEONTA – With 12 new cases reported this morning, Hartwick College now has 27 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 following an outbreak that was traced to Red’s Ale House.

This puts the college halfway to mandatory closure, per the state’s guidelines. According to Paula Lee Hobson, VP, College Advancement, 58 students – five percent of the on-campus population – would need to test positive in order to prompt a shutdown.

Last week, President Margaret Drugovich issued a stern warning to students not to travel in groups or congregate without masks, and put a ban on students congregating in their dorms with anyone other than roommates.

Additionally, students who travel to “red zones” including Chemung, Orange and Rockland counties, as well as Brooklyn, will not be allowed to return to campus for the remainder of the semester.

Two cases were reported at SUNY on Tuesday, with three reported Wednesday.