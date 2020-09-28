15 Cases of COVID Spike Over Weekend

COOPERSTOWN – Nine SUNY Oneonta students, one Hartwick College student and five county residents have tested positive for COVID in the past four days, according to a press release from Heidi Bond, public health director, Otsego County Department of Health.

Of the nine SUNY students, she said, five of those are new infections, with the other four students having already recovered, but had not been reported as being positive to the health department until now.

The five cases among residents are in Edmeston, New Lisbon and Otsego.

Bond also reminded residents to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth and to stay home if you are sick.