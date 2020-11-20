4 Hospitalized As COVID Rampages Through County

22 Cases Tied To Copper Fox, First Responders Sick Too

COOPERSTOWN – Four people have been hospitalized as COVID-19 numbers rise throughout the county, bringing the total number of infections to 90.

One of those hospitalized, Bond said, is a resident of a group home, where outbreaks began two weeks ago, although the others are not related to any particular cluster.

In the last two days, 29 cases have been reported, with 20 of those stemming from an outbreak at the Copper Fox. A similar exposure has been reported at the Beer Barrel, 19 ½ Fonda Ave in Oneonta, with Bond warning patrons that if you were at the Beer Barrel Nov 15-16, they need to quarantine and monitor symtoms fror 14 days..

“Reportedly, they were following all guidelines,” she said of the Copper Fox outbreak. “But patrons don’t have to wear a mask when they’re eating or drinking, so dining out is still a risky activity.”

Bond also said that there were a number of “first responders,” including Oneonta Police. Oneonta Police Chief Doug Brenner confirmed that “several” were out with symptoms and had tested positive, and that the station and cars has been deep-cleaned.

“We’ve boosted our safety protocols and restocked our masks and sanitizer,” he said.

Brenner does not believe it was an “on-duty” contact with a member of the public.