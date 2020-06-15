All-Star Village Cancels 2020 Season

ONEONTA – Citing Governor Cuomo’s restrictions on overnight camps and other social-distancing measures, Cooperstown All-Star Village has announced that the remainder of the 2020 season has cancelled.

“We feel it will not have the same wonderful feeling, filled with memories that will last a lifetime,” Patton wrote in a statement on the camp’s website. “It’s important for us to deliver a safe and memorable experience for all in attendance. After considering all the possible alternatives we have regrettably made the decision to cancel the 2020 Season.”

According to Patton, all teams from 2020 are entitled to their “Grandfather Certificate” which helps teams acquire one of your top choices for your 2021 12U team. Registrations are open for the 2021 season at www.cooperstownallstarvillage.com/sign-today for the 2021 and 2020 Registration Forms.

“To the players.” he wrote. “We say keep your chin up, soon you will be back with your friends playing baseball.”