Bond: Wedding Party Latest COVID Cluster

COOPERSTOWN – Seven members of a wedding party came down with COVID-19 following the weekend event in Oneida County, according to Heidi Bond, public health director, Otsego County Department of Health.

According to Bond, there were only 45 people at the wedding, under the state’s maximum cap of 50 people, and precautions were put in place.

“This shows that in the wedding setting, sometimes people get closer either when they’re eating or celebrating, and masks aren’t worn,” she said.

Six of them live in the Town of Oneonta; one lives in Middlefield. Additionally, two other cases were traced from the event, one each to Delaware and Schenectady county. No guests have reported positive tests yet, and Bond said that all infected are only showing mild symptoms.