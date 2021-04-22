BOUND VOLUMES: April 22, 2021

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources

courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library

210 YEARS AGO

Item – We understand that Mr. Smith has resigned the post of Secretary of State, and that James Monroe, Esq. of the Commonwealth of Virginia, has been appointed by the President of the United States to fill that station.

Item – It is supposed that soap is made with the greatest success in the increase of the Moon. A multitude of well authenticated facts renders it certain that the influence of the Moon on vegetation, on the sinking of manure, etc. is very considerable. Does not this subject deserve philosophical investigation?

April 20, 1811

185 Years Ago

Advertisement – Edward M. Clifford, Portrait Painter – Would inform the inhabitants of this village that he has taken a room at Mr. Walker’s Hotel, where he intends to remain for a few days only, and would be pleased to have the Ladies and Gentlemen call and see a specimen of his portrait painting.

April 23, 1836

160 Years Ago

Military Companies, we understand, are organizing in Cherry Valley and Oneonta, the services of which will be tendered to Governor Morgan. If the ranks are not filled up rapidly, it is suggested that the two companies might “join teams.” Otsego should certainly be represented by one or two companies, and more if needed.

Messrs. Sayles and Antisdel, for several years Clerks in the store of Mr. J.H. Story of this village, have opened a store, with a new stock of goods, in the village of Clarksville (Ed. Note: now Middlefield). They are enterprising young men, whose good business habits and attention to the wants of customers will be sure to command a fair share of trade.

April 26, 1861

135 Years Ago

Personal – Among the attractions of Cooperstown to summer visitors have been the pleasant walks in the woods and ravines near the village. These are fast becoming destroyed, by being made – in spite of the protests of the owners of the properties – dumping places for all kinds of refuse, such as empty tin cans, broken crockery, bottles, paper, rags, etc. and even more offensive things, that should be buried in the earth, are sometimes added. And strange as it may seem, it is charged that this is mainly done by those most interested in promoting the summer business. Said one property owner: “Last night, a lot of refuse stuff, from some saloon or other place, including a quantity of old tin cans, was dumped on my lot, just in the rear of my home.” There is an increasing demand for the employment of a policeman on this corporation, on whom the authority of a Deputy Sheriff can be conferred. It is time a stop was put to it. The surrounding woods are of great beauty and value to Cooperstown, and they should not be thus desecrated.

April 24, 1886

110 Years Ago

Fred, a four-year-old child of Mr. and Mrs. Gruby, who reside in this village near the Glen, died at the hospital Monday night from eating rat biscuit, and another, a girl six years old, is in very serious condition. The mother had procured some rat biscuit, a deadly rat poison containing phosphorous, which she left temporarily on a shelf. The children on Thursday last got hold of it and the two ate some. They were taken ill, but a physician was not consulted until Friday night, when the facts were made known to Dr. Burton. The children seemed to be getting over the effects of the poison until Monday, when the younger one was taken with convulsions and died. There are about ten children in the family.

April 19, 1911

85 YEARS AGO

A number of former Cooperstown High School stars are participating actively in Spring athletic sports at various colleges. Cadet Conrad F. Necrason, West Point grid star, is playing on the varsity lacrosse team and participated in the game with Syracuse on Saturday. Howard Thompson is considered by the coach at Springfield College the best track and field performer in years. He is specializing in the discus, javelin and shot put events. Jack Nevil is out for spring football practice at Temple University under “Pop” Warner and had his picture in Sunday’s Philadelphia Record. Harold Fowler is on the varsity pitching staff at Hamilton College where he is also starring in the

hitting department. John A. Shipman is assistant manager of the baseball team at Penn State.

April 22, 1936

35 YEARS AGO

The Cooperstown Bicentennial coffee mug will be on sale for $6, tax included, at the Bicentennial Booth at 22 Main Street on Saturday, April 26. The coffee mug has a design similar to the limited edition Bicentennial tankard. The official Cooperstown Bicentennial logo appears on one side of the mug and on the back of the mug is found a quote from village founder William Cooper which reads in part: “We shall have no mushroom city, but there is little doubt that in the course of time, as the population of the country fills up, this spot will contain a provincial town of importance. The beauty of its situation, the lake, the purity of the air, and the other advantages… seemed destined to make it more peculiarly a place of resort…for the inhabitants of the large town during the warm months.”

April 23, 1986

20 YEARS AGO

The April general meeting of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will feature a presentation on “Butterfly Gardening Plus” by noted naturalist David W. Bouton. The group will gather at the Cooperstown Presbyterian Church on April 20 at 7 p.m. The program is free and the public is invited. Increasing interest in butterflies has led many gardeners to plant and manage their yards to better attract them. Bouton has raised, studied, and photographed butterflies and moths locally and worldwide for more than 50 years. Bouton currently is a professional naturalist at Mountain Meadow, a private nature preserve in the Catskill Mountains and is considered to be one of the most experienced naturalists in the field of Lepidoptera in the world.

April 20, 2001