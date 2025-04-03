Bound Volumes

April 3, 2025

160 YEARS AGO

The Old Flag once more waves over the City of Richmond! The Army of the Potomac, after four days hard fighting, has put the army of Lee to route and taken possession of the rebel stronghold and capital. There are sounds of rejoicing throughout the land—for we are so much nearer an honorable peace. The turning point in the terrible battle which won Richmond was the bloody engagement at Five Forks on Saturday which was “fairly won” by General Sheridan, who proved himself in that fight to be one of the most brilliant generals this war has produced. The turning of Lee’s right, which he accomplished by that battle, sealed the fate of the rebel capital as it made the Confederate lines in front of Petersburg untenable.

April 7, 1865

85 YEARS AGO

Sixty-three percent of the sale bills and throwaways left at the doorsteps of Cooperstown and vicinity residents are a total loss. They never receive any attention from the prospective purchaser. This is the verdict of readers of Cooperstown newspapers who recently expressed their opinions in response to a questionnaire sent to them by The Freeman’s Journal. On the other hand, 83 percent of those responding stated that this newspaper remained in their homes more than a week where family members could read it. Answers to another question revealed that each copy of this newspaper has an average of 4.20 readers. Questionnaire returns also show that classified ads are perused by 95 percent of readers who consult the newspaper for advertising placed by both businesses and individuals.

April 3, 1940

35 YEARS AGO

The Sportsmen’s Tavern in Fly Creek will open its 1990 season with a new manager, head cook, and a “celebration of new tastes” according to manager Christopher Fennell. We’re introducing a new, fresh concept,” Fennell said. “We will be dealing only with fresh products—meat, seafood and fruit. If we can’t get it fresh, it won’t be served. We want to cater to people who live here all year,” Fenell said, “as well as have tourists return next year.” The new menu, drawn up by Fennell and Chef Eric Schene is “regional American” with interesting appetizers that range from seasonal fresh fruit with yogurt and maple syrup to French Onion soup. Two steaks will be offered for meat-based meals. Pan-roasted salmon on spinach with a tarragon coriander butter sauce and a grilled breast of chicken with macadamia Madeira sauce are two of the lighter main menu items.

April 4, 1990

20 YEARS AGO

Dr. David Svahn of Cooperstown will present “Reading, Writing and Medicine: A Role for Literature in Medical Education and Practice” at 7 p.m. on April 6, in the Anderson Center for the Arts Theatre on the Hartwick College Campus. Svahn will discuss the rationale behind the increasing role of programs encouraging the study of literature and the practice of reflective writing at medical schools and teaching hospitals. Since 1999, Svahn has directed Bassett Healthcare’s Humanities in Medicine program in which various activities provide focus on the humanistic side of medical teaching and practice. Dr. Svahn is co-editor with Alan Kozak, of “Let Me Listen to Your Heart,” a collection of 42 essays, poems and stories by medical students at Columbia University and the University of Rochester. The pieces were written as a required part of the students’ rotations in primary care internal medicine in the clinics and offices of primary care physicians at Bassett Healthcare. Svahn has lived in Cooperstown since 1972 when he served as attending physician in the Department of Medicine at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital. He retired from the practice of general internal medicine in 1999.

April 1, 2005