Bound Volumes

August 17, 2023

110 YEARS AGO
When Mrs. Frank B. Shipman, the Treasurer of the Parish Guild of Christ Church deposited in the Second National Bank the money received at the fair held in the parish house, the discovery was made that one of the five dollar bills in the pile was a fake. A casual glance at the bill would disclose nothing unusual, but under the keen eye of the banker its “queerness” was easily detected. Close examination showed that the figures “5” and “V” had been taken from five dollar bills and pasted over the figure “1” on a one dollar bill. The work is so crude that it seems as if it must have been done by a child. The person who passed the bill may have considered it a prank, but in reality it is a grave violation of the counterfeit laws.

August 13, 1913

60 YEARS AGO
Mrs. Thomas M. Waller, a member of the Advisory Council to the New York State Conservation Department will speak at Fenimore House, Wednesday, August 14, at 8 p.m. During the past five years Mrs. Waller has spoken on conservation to Garden Clubs and other organizations in 29 states. The first half of Mrs. Waller’s talk will be devoted to the dangers of environmental pollution. In the second half, she will discuss Rachel Carson’s views as presented in her recent book “Silent Spring,” which has alarmed readers.

August 14, 1963

35 YEARS AGO
The ideas brought forth at last week’s Otsego 2000 conference have brought ideas and issues first delineated by author James Fenimore Cooper back to life. According to his great-great-grandson, Henry S.F. Cooper, James Fenimore’s Leatherstocking Tales are arguably a major source of today’s environmental movement. That movement received considerable impetus at the Otsego 2000 meeting in the Cooperstown High School Auditorium.

August 17, 1988

20 YEARS AGO
Brian Henrici, of Boy Scout Troop 1254 in Cooperstown, will receive his Eagle Scout Award on Sunday, August 17 at 1 p.m. at Bear Pond Winery. Henrici is the son of Peter and Judi Henrici of Cooperstown. A CCS graduate, he will attend Western New England College this fall. “When I first came to the troop it was very well respected. There were eight seniors and I respected them and wanted to grow up like them by becoming an Eagle Scout. These days, scouting is not taken as seriously as it once was, but through scouting, I’ve seen some things I never would have seen otherwise.”

August 15, 2003

