Bound Volumes

August 24, 2023

135 YEARS AGO

Local & Personal: The many friends of Miss Cooper are happy to see her occasionally on the Lake steamers and out driving this summer. Her health has improved with the improvement in the Orphanage finances, which has lessened her cares and efforts in at least one direction.

In the lawn tennis tournament at the Cooper House last week the winners were: gentleman’s single, Marion Wright; Gentleman’s double, Mssers. Trevor and Bowers; mixed double, Mr. Trevor and Miss Johnson.

Base Ball: At the Phoenix, August 11th – Phoenix Athletic Association 18, Cooperstown Athletics 8.

August 24, 1888

110 YEARS AGO

The real estate, buildings and entire equipment of the knitting mills at Phoenix Mills, N.Y. are to be sold to the highest bidder at public auction of Thursday of this week. Some of the buildings are now being torn down. For many years these mills, under one ownership or another, furnished employment for many expert hands, and added much to the business life of Cooperstown and vicinity. One owner after another was compelled to give up because of the handicap of the high freight rates. The knitting mills at Phoenix furnish one of the best reasons why the town railroad stock should be sold to the D&H Company, the sale carrying with it the removal of all arbitrary freight rates.

August 20, 1913

85 YEARS AGO

Under perfect weather conditions and in a setting of incomparable charm, upwards of 2,500 people of Otsego County and Central New York gathered at the new Lakefront Park in Cooperstown on Sunday afternoon and gave a whole-hearted response to the invitation of Lorenzo Camilieri, leader of the People’s Chorus of New York, to sing. The crowd thrilled to the marvelous interludes of the orchestra made up of twenty pieces from the Philharmonic Symphony orchestra, who came up from the metropolis to assist. No greater or more highly enjoyed gathering has been held in this place for years. Among the songs sung were: “America,” “Old Black Joe,” “Nancy Lee,” “Annie Laurie,” “Santa Lucia,” “My Sunshine,” “Nearer My God to Thee,” and “Onward Christian Soldiers. The event concluded with “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

August 24, 1938

35 YEARS AGO

Area residents and visitors came out last Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lake Front Park. A donation from Robert Sterling Clark in 1937 enabled the village to acquire the park from the Otsego Lake Transit Company. The Cooperstown Community Band inaugurated the new park by performing its weekly concert there on August 10, 1938. Last Saturday, the Cooperstown Community Band performed again along with Skip Parson’s Riverboat Dixieland Jazz Band and storyteller Rick Angerami.

August 24, 1988

20 YEARS AGO

The local area was sporadically affected last Thursday, as a record-setting power outage cut electricity to the Northeastern United States. While the villages of Cooperstown and Cherry Valley were cast into darkness shortly after 4 p.m., Richfield Springs, Milford, Hartwick, and other areas experienced only low power, or a very brief interruption in service. Customers whose power is supplied by the Otsego Rural Electric Co-op weathered the situation mostly intact. Customers of New York Electric & Gas were without power for hours in some locations, and all customers of Niagara Mohawk lost power for several hours. The villages of Cooperstown and Unadilla were the last in Otsego County to have power restored.

August 22, 2003