BOUND VOLUMES: December 31, 2020

150 YEARS AGO

Quarantine – The experience of the past year has furnished additional evidence of the security afforded to the public health by the proper administration of quarantine laws.

Out of 365 vessels which arrived in the port of New York from ports infected with Yellow Fever, 107 had cases of this disease on board either in the port of departure, or on their passage, or were found on their arrival here to have some of their crew or passengers sick with it. The total number of cases was 170, out of which 112 died.

Twenty-six cases from vessels under quarantine were admitted to the West Bank Hospital, only six of which proved fatal. Thirty vessels have been detained at quarantine on account of small pox, having an aggregate of over 18,000 persons on board from among whom 66 patients, sick with this disease, were sent to the hospital on Blackwell’s Island.

These statistics of disease show the dangers to which we are exposed through our foreign commerce.

January 5, 1871

100 YEARS AGO

Cooperstown has acquired two institutions during the year 1920 which will be recognized by everyone as acquisitions of importance. The opening here in September of the Knox School was the event of the most importance. The purchase of Doubleday Field, the birthplace of baseball, was a Chamber of Commerce accomplishment. It was a Chamber of Commerce project and too much praise cannot be given the committee which had charge of the matter. This project is still a field for much work.

January 5, 1921

75 Years Ago

In Cooperstown – Patrons at Smalley’s Theatre were thrilled with pictures of the National Museum of Baseball and Hall of Fame, which appeared on the regular Paramount Pictures News Reel.

Attorney Theodore P. Feury has purchased of Mrs. Nola G. Warren, her house and lot on Susquehanna Ave. and takes immediate possession.

David J. McGown, a student at Yale University, is at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. F. Hamilton McGown at their home on Pine Blvd. for the holiday vacation.

January 2, 1946

50 YEARS AGO

Donald Scott Tabor, 20, of Cooperstown was killed and Mary Jean Hopkins, his fiancée, was injured early New Year’s morning at 3:45 a.m. when their car rammed a concrete and steel bridge abutment over Red Creek in Bowerstown. Mr. Tabor, an employee of the Victory Supermarket for the last five years, was planning to enter the armed forces on January 14.

January 6, 1971

25 YEARS AGO

A total of 165 students from this area are included in the annual edition of “Who’s Who — Among American High School Students – 1994-1995.” From Cooperstown High School: Garrett Ellsworth, Lauren Groff, Melissa P. Hazzard, Cassandra A. Linn, Reid Nagelschmidt, Lisa N. Senchyshyn, Meghan L. Gallery, Timothy W. Hayes, Erica Hollister, Karen A. Muehl, Alexis Olson, and Laurie Warner.

January 7, 1996

10 YEARS AGO

Three Otsego County people died of heroin overdoses in 2010. “There are hundreds of thousands of dollars of heroin here in Otsego County,” Judge Brian R. Burns told a full house in the Otsego County Courthouse on New Year’s Day, shortly after he was sworn in for a second ten-year term. “I can’t emphasize enough how much that’s changed,” he continued. “Heroin was simply not a problem. It’s going to be the biggest problem in the next ten years.”

January 6, 2011