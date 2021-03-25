BOUND VOLUMES: March 25, 2021

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library

210 YEARS AGO

Mrs. Martha P. Graham’s recipe for a crimson dye – To two gallons of poke berries, when they are quite ripe, add half a gallon of strong vinegar, made of the wild crab apple, to dye one pound of wool, which must be first washed very clean with hard soap. The wool, when wrung dry, is to be put into the vinegar and poke berry juice, and simmered in a copper vessel for one hour; then take out the wool and let it drip awhile, and spread it in the sun. The vessel must be free from grease of any kind.

March 23, 1811

185 Years Ago

The speech of Col. Benton, Senator from Missouri, which occupies a large portion of this sheet, deserves an attentive perusal at the hands of every citizen. It embodies matter of momentous interest in the whole country, and most perspicuously and effectively enforces the sentiment of the Father of his Country, that, “if we desire to avoid assault, we must be able to repel it; if we desire to secure peace, it must be known that we are at all times prepared for war.”

March 28, 1836

135 Years Ago

Among the young ladies of Cooperstown of this generation, few were greater favorites in all circles knowing her, than May Hooker, with her gentle manners and pleasant ways, her amiable disposition and consistent cheerfulness. When, only about nineteen years of age and looking even younger, she was led to the marriage altar by Mr. Delos M. Wood. That was early in the summer of 1884, and friends hoped that before them lay a long and happy wedded life. A few days before her death on Friday last, a lovely babe was born to them, and the frail young mother drooped and faded away. It is very sad; and among that large congregation in Christ Church last Monday, when the beautiful service for the dead was pronounced over her remains, many hearts were deeply sorrowed, many eyes were dimmed with tears.

March 27, 1886

110 Years Ago

Manager Higby of the Bell Telephone wishes to let the people know that the two telephone systems in Cooperstown will be consolidated next Saturday night, and after that date there will be but one central office and one system. It will probably be a few days before the service will be working smoothly, but a little patience upon the part of patrons will help matters along wonderfully. A new directory will be issued March 25th. Mr. Higby particularly requests subscribers to call by number in order that the service may be as prompt as possible. There are seven operators in the local exchange and it cannot be reasonably expected that each one of them will know the number of the 1,100 subscribers. Those patrons who fail to consult the directory and who call by the name of the person wanted in the old-fashioned way will have to be connected with the information operator, who will look up the number. The numbers and letters represent certain plugs and buttons that have to be pushed in making the connection and the operator is not supposed to know the names of the persons who may be talking. The Akoun of Swat may be a very important individual and yet to the girl operators in the telephone office he is known only by his telephone number, which may be 123-PDQ.

March 22, 1911

85 Years Ago

This year’s Pageant of the American Indian will be the most colorful demonstration ever presented by the Department of Physical Education at Cooperstown high school under the personal direction of Mr. Lester G. Bursey. Thirty pounds of Indian powder and 2,500 feathers in all colors are required for the make-up which will give the scene a professional aspect. The entire cast will attend the opening Council Ring and you will have an opportunity to witness over 400 Indian braves and maidens on the gymnasium floor at one time. This tribal affair will present the lighting of the Sacred Fire, the Peace Pipe Ceremony, and the solo Devil Dance around the camp fire, as an introduction to the demonstrations that will follow.

March 25, 1936

60 YEARS AGO

Research in the field of organ transplantation is being supported by the American Cancer Society through a grant of $7,269 made to Dr. David A. Blumenstock of the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown. Methods of transplanting a vital organ, as heart, lung, or kidney, from one individual to another have stimulated the imagination and interest of doctors for many years. Several members of the hospital’s staff are now engaged in an intensive study of the problems involved in such transplantations. “For several

years my special interest has been directed toward developing technical methods of transplanting the lung in animals,” Dr. Blumenstock said. “It is now possible to remove a lung, completely detach it from the animal, then replace it by sewing the blood vessels and bronchial tubes together again and have the lung live and resume its normal function.” However, because of reasons not completely understood, the tissues of one animal even of the same species will not survive in the body of another for any extended period of time.

March 22, 1961

35 YEARS AGO

Leo Lincourt, a CCS senior, has found a way to reduce interference on such transmissions as public address systems and intercom units to almost zero. At the same time, Lincourt’s “Fiber Optic Audio System” has made him one of 100 national finalists in the Fourth Annual Duracell Scholarship Competition. The winner of the $10,000 first prize scholarship will be announced on April 22 at New York City’s Waldorf-Astoria.

March 26, 1986

20 YEARS AGO

The Cooperstown Graduate Program will present a lecture featuring acclaimed filmmaker Ric Burns on March 23 at the Fenimore Art Museum auditorium. Burns will discuss the recently completed fall episodes of his PBS series, “New York: A Documentary Film,” and the process of creating history documentaries.

March 23, 2001