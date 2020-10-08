BOUND VOLUMES: October 8, 2020

200 YEARS AGO

The elephant Horatio has died. On dissection, his spine was found to be split and much fractured. The losses sustained by the owners, amounts to $18,000 or $20,000. It is said that when M. Robbin, the late owner, revisited the elephant after a long absence, this noble animal manifested the utmost joy at the sight of his old master.

A girl, about 10 years of age, a native of the United States, is astonishing the inhabitants of Montreal, by relating the secrets of their lives, telling their fortunes, helping them to discover stolen property, by information which she reads in a piece of granite on which she prostrates herself. She reads in Dutch and her mother interprets it.

October 9, 1820

175 YEARS AGO

Odd Fellows – The last annual report of the Grand Lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in the U.S. gives the following statement: Up to 1845, there has been initiated

into The Odd Fellows within the United States (and the jurisdictions there unto belonging) 62,804 members. The revenue amounts to the large sum of $44,194.24. There are 61,630 contributing members and there has been paid during the past year for the relief of the sick and distressed members of the Order, $124,760.27. There are now 577 Lodges. A Temperance Meeting for Otsego County will be had at The Presbyterian Meeting House in Cooperstown, commencing on Tuesday, October 14 at half past 10 o’clock a.m. Friends of Temperance, come up in the spirit of this holy and heaven-begotten enterprise. Come up en masse and let us render the occasion one worthy of our county and our cause. The hospitality of the Friends of Temperance in the Village, will furnish everything desired in the way of entertainment, for all who should come, while the meeting shall continue. John Hannay, E.F. Coffin, Joseph A. Cheney, F.G. Dunham, C.H. Harvey, Committee.

October 6, 1845

150 YEARS AGO

Rev. Lyman Abbott warns parents to be watchful against the perils their children run from vile literature circulated secretly. He says there are publishing houses in New York whose presses run day and night but whose names are unknown in the book trade. Busy agents send their obscene books to every nook and corner of the land. They sell at extravagant prices, are smuggled into boarding schools, and much oftener than supposed find their way into Christian homes. He urges that parents be watchful to root up the weeds while they seek the more to occupy the ground with healthful literature, especially illustrated periodicals. To the end that this may be more safely done we hope Mr. Abbott will persuade his friends, the Harpers, to bar their gates against anything that borders so closely on the line of lascivious display. Blessed is the boy whose father has his confidence and doubly blessed the father from whom his boy has no secrets.

October 6, 1870

125 YEARS AGO

Local: The old coaches on the C. & C.V. R.R. are now in the repair shops being overhauled and repainted,Mr. Charles E. Gregory and his daughters have returned from Europe, where they have been traveling since June. We are glad to learn that they intend to spend next summer in Cooperstown. The Epworth League will hold a social in the parlors of the M.E, church on Friday evening of this week, A musical program without voice or instrument will be rendered – something novel and interesting. In addition, a magic lantern with views. In order to enjoy the whole entertainment, it will be necessary to go early.

October 10, 1895

75 YEARS AGO

The annual basket meeting of the Women’s Missionary societies of the Otsego Baptist Association was held in the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown on Wednesday morning and afternoon last week. Mrs. David Welch of West Edmeston was in the chair and Mrs. Clifton Crane of Brookfield at the secretary’s desk. The literature table was in charge of Mary F, Austin of Cooperstown. A symposium of reports on the organization’s activities was given by Mrs. Edward Lunn of Morris. Miss Florence Cheesebrough of Edmeston, Mrs. Lynn Washburn of Burlington Flats, Miss Ola Gile of Edmeston, Mrs. W.D. Boardman of Springfield Center, Mrs. Merton Harrison of Burlington, Mrs. W.O. Hintermister of Cooperstown, and Mrs. James J. Byard of Hartwick. The basket luncheon was followed by special music arranged by Miss Ruth Marie Root of Cooperstown. The closing consecration service was opened with a soprano solo by Miss Ruth Marie Root, accompanied by Mrs. Douglas Walrath at the organ.

October 10, 1945

50 YEARS AGO

The Town of Cherry Valley has received a grant of $10,000 from the Clark Foundation to be used to help finance a garage addition to the firehouse in Cherry Valley for that community’s new Emergency Squad ambulance which is scheduled to arrive at the end of this week. The grant was approved by the Directors of the Clark Foundation in New York City and received by check along with a letter from the Clark Foundation Secretary Edward W. Stack. In his letter Mr. Stack states: “We understand this ambulance service is much needed by the residents of your area in consideration of the discontinuance of emergency ambulance service by the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital.”

October 7, 1970

25 YEARS AGO

James E. Dow, president and treasurer of Ingalls, Connell & Dow Funeral Home in Cooperstown, has announced that Peter Albin Deysenroth, a licensed funeral director, has been named vice-president and secretary of the board of directors of the funeral home. Deysenroth has been an associate at Ingalls, Connell & Dow Funeral Home since 1994.

October 8 1995

10 YEARS AGO

Barbara A. Hawxhurst, a lifelong resident of Cooperstown, who owned and operated The Shortstop, a well-known restaurant on Main Street in the village passed away Saturday evening, October 2, 2010, at Otsego Manor.

She was 58. Born April 15, 1952 at Bassett Hospital, she was a daughter of Salvatore A. and Mary J. (LaMartinsa) Sapienza. She married Patrick J. Hawxhurst onf October 5, 1996 in Cooperstown. He died unexpectedly June 26, 2000 at age 48. Barbara was a graduate of Cooperstown Central School, Class of 1970.

October 7, 2010