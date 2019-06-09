‘Broadway Revealed’

At Hartwick’s Foreman Gallery

Above, Irene Wineburg, Oneonta, enjoys an in-depth panoramic look into the workshops, offices and stages of Broadway in some of the 113 works in “Broadway Revealed: Behind the Theater Curtain” by photographer Stephen Joseph that is now on display at Hartwick College’s Foreman Gallery. After the crowds had dies down, Stepehn Joseph, Hartwick President Margaret Drugovich and Sophie Richardson, Oneonta, enjoy conversation amidst the many images. A 90-minute tour of the exhibit and lecture will be given by Patrice Macaluso, retired SUNY Oneonta theater professor, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)