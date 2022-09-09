CANO’s City of the Hills Festival Returns

On Saturday, September 17 from noon to past midnight, Community Arts Network of Oneonta (CANO) will bring back the popular City of the Hills Art Festival.

“This is the largest committee we have ever had. Due to the pandemic, there hasn’t been a festival in 3 years, so we decided to extend the festivities, said Hope Von Stengel, Executive Director, CANO.

There will be a mural unveiling, yoga, activities for adults and children, drum circle, downtown art walk, craft beer garden, live music and performances, vintage/art/maker vendors and more.

In the past, CANO hosted the festival on Main Street or behind CANO where the Dietz Street Lofts are being built. The Festival committee chose to create a walking footprint of the festival that incorporated as much of downtown Oneonta as possible. “This year is an all-day event and will encompass Main Street, over to CANO, up to Huntington Park and at participating downtown businesses and organizations. It’s big!,” she said.

The purpose of the festival is to celebrate the arts and community. “We will celebrate Oneonta and its local artists and performers, businesses, organizations and community partners that make Oneonta a vibrant tourist destination and a magical place to live,” Mrs. Von Stengel said.

Around 40 artist/maker/vintage vendors are expected throughout Main Street and at CANO. A downtown art walk will feature art exhibitions in galleries and businesses, murals, Augmented Reality art objects, live painting, light projection, and art/craft demonstrations and workshops for children and adults

Over 20 musical and artistic performances will entertain festival goers this year. CANO, Main Street, and Huntington Park will host hip hop, a drum circle, rock, acoustic, and more during the day. Live music and performances will continue in local venues from 6 p.m. until after midnight.

While the focus of the festival is visual art and music, this all-day event has something for everyone.

“Local businesses and organizations will host a variety of free activities. A yoga session, author reading, art/craft demonstrations such as floral arrangement and sewing, and craft beer tastings at Roots Brewing Company and CANO’s Craft Beer Garden will round out the festivities,” Mrs. Von Stengel said.

This festival is free and open to the public, with the exception of evening entertainment in local venues.

For more information about the festival, go to cityofthehillsfest.org, or visit facebook.com/cityofthehillsfest/ and Instagram @cityofthehillsfest.