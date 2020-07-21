By: Libby Cudmore  07/21/2020  5:39 pm
COVID Flare-Up As Bad As Ever

3 In Intensive Care

3 In Intensive Care 

COOPERSTOWN – With 15 cases reported in the first 20 days of July, Heidi Bond, public health director, is warning that the current cases are rivaling the start of the outbreak.

“Now is not the time to get complacent” she wrote in her daily press release. “We must all take responsibility to reduce the spread of the virus.”

One new case was reported today, in the City of Oneonta, bringing the total number of active cases to nine. Of those, four people are hospitalized, with three in intensive care.

“It continues to be very important to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands often,” she wrote.

She also warned that “nonessential” social gatherings and travel anywhere besides essential business should be limited.

