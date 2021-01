By CHRYSTAL SAVAGE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Otsego Department of Health helped to vaccinate roughly 200 eligible tier 1a and 1b candidates at the Meadows Building on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

According to County Department of Health Director Heidi Bond, they are hoping to roll out additional clinics soon.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine should visit: am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/