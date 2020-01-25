Family & Friends Bid Farewell To Bud Pirone

Friends, family, colleagues and students filled the Beldin Auditorium at Oneonta High School this afternoon where a service was held celebrating the life of William “Bud” Pirone, a beloved teacher, principal and coach, who passed away on Jan. 13 at age 81. Retired Methodist minister Dick Breuninger gave the sermon, remarking, “If Dick saw paradise as a walk in the woods on a golden afternoon, the best way to honor his memory would be to go for a walk on a lovely day. If it’s too cold to walk, sit down with a good book.” His son and daughter, Michael Pirone and Kim Pirone Baskin, seen at right, remarked on memories of their father. “My father had a reputation as a harsh grader, and once told me he gave himself a B+ as a father and husband,” said Michael. “But I gave him an A+.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)