First COVID Death Of The New Year

By CHRYSTAL SAVAGE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – After a week of no deaths, the first COVID-19 fatality of 2021 occurred yesterday, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported today.

This brings the total fatalities since the virus arrive in Otsego County to 18.

The latest victim was a male over 55 years, Bond said.

Nineteen individuals remain hospitalized and an additional 27 cases were reported today, raising yesterday’s active-case total by only three.

The new active cases are offset by those ending their isolation periods and are no longer contagious or suffering any symptoms, Bond explained.

“The new cases don’t appear to be tied to any clusters,” she added.