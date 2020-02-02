Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Flavors Abound As Chili Bowl Returns Flavors Abound As Chili Bowl Returns 02/02/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Flavors Abound As Chili Bowl Returns Tastes and talents were on parade during the 16th annual Chili Bowl at CANO this afternoon. Art lovers lined up before the doors opened to be the first to browse this year’s selection of artisanal decorated bowls. Inside and outside of CANO, guests enjoyed plenty of chili for all preferences. Above, chef Rhett Mortland, representing the Autumn Cafe, serves Otsego County Representative Danny Lapin, right, a bowl of Montezuma’s Tail and Feather Chili. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)