Former MLS Commissioner To Launch Sport Management Lecture Series

DOUG LOGAN

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Sports and entertainment executive Doug Logan will kick off Hartwick College’s new Sport Management Lecture Series on Friday, February 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the Celebration Room of Shineman Chapel. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are requested to RSVP at https://securelb.imodules.com/s/158/lg20/form.aspx?sid=158&gid=1&pgid=3475&cid=6120.

Logan, inaugural speaker for the series, will present “The Frisson of Jeopardy: The Anecdotal Career of a Sports and Entertainment Executive, Including His Successes and Failures.” In his talk, Logan will provide a behind-the-scenes look at his remarkable career, offering an insider’s perspective on sports as both a business and a cultural touchstone. Logan’s presentation will reflect on his successes and challenges in leading two major sports organizations and his diverse experiences in the entertainment industry, organizers said.

Logan’s career spans over four decades and he is best known for his pioneering role as the founding commissioner of Major League Soccer, where he launched the league in 1996 with 10 teams. He also served as chief executive officer of USA Track & Field, leading the team to the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Throughout his career, he has consulted with sports organizations around the world, helping shape the future of the industry.

A bilingual Cuban-American, Logan’s expertise extends beyond sports management. As an entertainment executive, he has built and managed venues in five countries and worked with legendary artists such as The Rolling Stones, Madonna, U2 and Michael Jackson. He is listed in “Who’s Who in Entertainment” for his contributions to the field.

A combat veteran of the Vietnam War, Logan earned two Bronze Stars with Valor as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. He later taught sports management at New York University, inspiring the next generation of leaders in the field.

Logan now resides in Saratoga Springs, where he writes, lectures, and mentors former colleagues and students. He enjoys hiking and has completed two routes of the Camino de Santiago in northwestern Spain, and has walked the Erie Canal.

According to a media release, the Sport Management Lecture Series is a new initiative at Hartwick College designed to bring prominent figures in sports management to campus to engage with students, faculty and the broader community.

“We are thrilled to have Doug Logan as the first speaker in our Sport Management Lecture Series,” said Hartwick President James Mullen. “Doug’s extraordinary career and wide-ranging expertise will bring invaluable insights to our students, helping them explore the opportunities and challenges of pursuing careers in sports and entertainment management. At the same time, his visit is an incredible opportunity for our broader Oneonta community to hear from a leader who has shaped the sports industry on a global scale.

“We are so proud to host this event and look forward to welcoming Doug to our campus,” Mullen said.