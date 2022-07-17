HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-18-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 18

CONCERT FEST – 7 p.m. Enjoy the Tom Hovel Summer Music Festival. This week is a performance by the Dan Sales Jazz Trio. Free. Rain or Shine. Meadow Links Golf Course, 476 Co. Rd. 27, Richfield Springs. 315-858-1646 or visit www.meadowlinks.com/#5_News-and-Events

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

FISHING WORKSHOP – 6 – 7 p.m. Join Trout Unlimited for an adult beginner fly-tying workshop. Learn about the art of fly fishing. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/huntington-memorial-library-12633934784

DOG SHOW – 6 p.m. 4-H students display the skills of the dogs they have been raising. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension at the New Lisbon Town Hall, 908 Co. Hwy. 16, Garrattsville. 607-267-2011 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/07/18/4-h-dog-show-otsego