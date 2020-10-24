HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Carved Pumpkins On Display 10-25-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

PUMPKIN GLOW – 6 – 7 p.m. See artistically carved/decorated pumpkins for this Halloween season. Wear a mask, social distance, be safe. There will be no indoor gathering this year. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

VOTE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Early Voting open. Meadows Office Complex, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. Visit www.otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for info.

DROP-OFF – Bring your decorated pumpkins to participate in the Pumpkin Glow. All pumpkins welcome, anything goes. Include a candle with your drop-off at The Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org/farmers-market/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon- 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Worcester Municipal Building, 19 Katie Ln., Worcester. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

5K RUN – 1 p.m. Join the Spartans for 5K run through town of Otego to support athletic programs at Unatego Central School. Cost, $20/individual. Town of Otego. Presented by The Touch Down Club. 607-547-2800, ext. 111 or visit spartanpride5khealthchallenge.itsyourrace.com/

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer’ with photographer Kevin Gray featuring in-depth discussion and Q&A session. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Hear tales of the mysterious happening over the years at historic mansion, including the ones identified by Ghost Hunters Halloween special on SyFy network. 1-hour after-dark tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org