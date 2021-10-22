HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Catskill Symphony Orchestra Returns 10-23-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

SYMPHONY – 7 p.m. The Catskill Symphony Orchestra returns after a nearly 2 year hiatus. The first concert will be titled ‘Archissimo’ and will feature evergreens of the string orchestra reqertoire from MOZART Serenata Notturna, to BARTÓK Romanian Folk Dances. Health guidelines will be followed. Cost is $32/adult. Foothills Performing Art Center, Oneonta. Visit catskillsymphonyorchestra.org

BENEFIT DINNER – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy delicious pasta dinner featuring homemade bolongnese, alfredo and other sauces to help a local women battling against breast cancer. Cost, $10/plate. Anything extra will help toward costs not covered by insurance. The Black Barn, 3522 Co. Hwy. 11, Cooperstown.

DAFFODILS – All Day. Gather with friends, family, clubs, and others to plant Daffodils in the park with the Rotary Club. Huntington Park, Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org

VACCINE CLINIC – 8:15 – 11:30 a.m. Established Bassett patients aged 18+ are invited to receive either a flu shot or the COVID-19 vaccine. Bassett Family Medicine, Ste 9 , 739 Rt. 28, Southside Oneonta. 607-431-1015 or visit www.bassett.org/news/upcoming-patient-flu-covid-19-vaccine-clinics?fbclid=IwAR2EO0lOO1CmH3CIQRMxsPIGqKRbgmWC2oaJ6IRFYWG1iC5EyBWDAK6INqE

FLU CLINIC – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Established Bassett patients aged 18+ are invited to drive-thru flu vaccination event. No appointment necessary. By the outpatient building, Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Dr., Cooperstown. 607-547-7973 or visit www.bassett.org/events/2021/10/drive-through-flu-shot-clinic-bassett-medical-center-0

EDUCATION – 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Learn about the most recent discoveries, updates, and research on Huntington’s Disease. The presentations will cover everything from family planning information, treatments, to financial planning information. Free, registration for Zoom meeting required. Presented by The Albany Chapter of the Huntington’s disease Society of America. Visit albany.hdsa.org for info.

PAPER SHREDDING – 10 a.m. – Noon. Bring your confidential papers for secure shredding with Confidata. Up to 5 boxes/household. Declutter the office before the winter blues strike. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

EXHIBIT DISCUSSION – 10:30 a.m. Hop online for live event featuring author/illustrator Marc Brown, creator of beloved series ‘Arthur.’ Brown will be discussing his popular character, reading from his books, and answering questions from the audience. Suggested donation $15, registration required. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. View live performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week is the performance of ‘Fire Shut Up In My Bones’ by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, about a young mans journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

RIDE & WALK – 1 – 4 p.m. Join Otsego County Conservation Association for a guided train ride and nature walk through the Lackawanna Trail Park. Begins with a ride on the historic narrow-gauge train at the Lackawanna Trail Park’s South Columbia train followed by the nature walk to enjoy fall foliage, the great cedar swamp and more. Feel free to bring binoculars, water, snacks, and to dress for the weather. Parking at Newark Milk & Cream Co. building, 167 McKoons Rd., Richfield Springs. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/ride-and-walk-lackawanna-trail-park/

HALLOWEEN PARTY – 2 p.m. Celebrate Halloween at the ice cream parlor with spooky music, Halloween inspired ice cream flavors, and the childrens costume contest. Any child in costume will receive a free kiddie ice cream. Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream, 5212 St. Hwy. 28 S, Oneonta. 607-432-0901 or visit www.facebook.com/Polar-Bear-Homemade-Ice-Cream-More-538187663021144/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

PUMPKIN PAINTING – 5 – 7 p.m. Join the Cooperstown Police Department for a fun evening painting pumpkins for Halloween and other make & take crafts. Supplies provided on a first come, first serve basis. To be followed by a movie featuring ‘The Boy Who Lived’ at 7. Come in costume with cozy clothes and blankets. Presented by The Cooperstown Village Library at Lake Front Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Join eerie lantern lit tour through the historic village to lean about the young ghost at the Bump Tavern, the mysterious early morning strikes on the anvil at the blacksmiths, and other ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ 6 tours/night. For social distancing 8 people/tour. Reservation required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607) 547-1456 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Take guided lantern tour through 200 year old mansion full of spooky stories and restless souls. Cost, $20/adult. Extended walking and stair climbing is part of the tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

THEATER – 8 p.m. The Afton Community Theater and Tri-Town Theater presents new Broadway hit musical ‘A Bronx Tale’ based on the book by Chazz Palminteri. Follows a boy who must navigate the bronx between the gangsters, his father, and finding young love. General admission, $13. Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St., Sidney. Visit tritown.booktix.com for tickets.