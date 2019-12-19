HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

CHRISTMAS CAROL – 7 – 9 p.m. Theatrical performance of classic Charles Dickens Christmas story returns for 7th year running. Tickets, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1453 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/stec_event/carol/0

NATIVITY SCENE – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. View many amazing nativity scenes from the Bresees display to a stained glass set, more. Refreshments available. Free, open to public. Calvary Hill Retreat Center, 290 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432 4926.

GIFT WRAPPING – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Have holiday elves & Santa’s helpers wrap your presents for the holidays. Donations benefit Catskill Symphony Orchestra. Southside Mall, Oneonta. Call Kathy Paranya 607-441-3206.

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Give Blood, Save a Life with American Red Cross. Southside Wesleyan Church, 5300 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=13820

SANTA VISIT – 3 – 6 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa, tell him their Christmas wishes, enjoy free hot chocolate & cookies. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.wearecooperstown.com/events/santa-at-the-cooperstown-christmas-cottage-see-schedule-for-times/

SANTA VISIT – 5 – 7 p.m. Kids bring their lists to ask Santa for gifts. Parents bring their cameras, pictures are free. Santa’s Cottage, Muller Plaza, Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

OPENING RECEPTION – 5:30 – 8 p.m. Celebrate opening of holiday pop-up shop & show of new artworks by Mark Tougias. Henry March Gallery, 43 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. info@henrymarch.com or visit www.henrymarch.com/new-page