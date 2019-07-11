HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 12

PREVIEW PARTY – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate opening of 84th Annual National Juried Art Exhibition and award ceremonies. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

FABULOUS FRIDAY – 5:30-8 p.m. Destination Oneonta’s annual food contest this year features Oneonta’s best pulled chicken/pork, w/music by Atomic Rewind. Mueller’s Plaza, Main St., Oneonta. www.destinationoneonta.com

CONCERT – 7 p.m. “The Suitcase Junket” performed by singer/songwriter/ multi-instrumentalist Matt Lorenz at the Earlville Opera House. $20-$30. 18 E. Main St., Earlville. Info, 315-691-3550, www.earlvilleoperahouse.com

MUSICAL – 7:30 p.m. Orpheus Theater Summer Workshop performs “Elf, Jr.” in Foothills PAC’s Production Room. $5. 24 Market St., Oneonta. 607-431-2080, foothillspac.org

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Set in 1839, “Possessing Harriet” portrays the enslaved Harriett Powell escaping from a hotel, finding refuge with an abolitionist and his young cousin Elizabeth Cady. Free admission, suggested donation $20/person. Reservation strongly recommended. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/shows-events/this-season/