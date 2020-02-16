HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

PRESIDENTS DAY!

PERFORMANCE – 9 – 10:30 p.m. ‘Step Afrika’ performs dance that uses the human body as an instrument as practiced by traditionally African American fraternities, sororities and incorporates song, story telling, audience participation. Admission, $3/person. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta.

CELEBRATE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. All week the museum hosts special programs to celebrate Presidents day, Black History Month. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/presidents-week-2020?date=0

PREPAREDNESS – 2 p.m. Learn to prepare, plan for health emergencies, practice your tactics, learn about local emergency response structure with Alex Scorzafava. Cooperstown Senior Community Center, behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

LOCAL HISTORY – 2 – 4 p.m. Read, discuss letters sent by Edmeston Civil War soldiers to their families in Edmeston. Edmeston Museum, 1 North St., Edmeston. edmestonmuseum@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/Edmeston-Museum-219562458817938/

POP-UP SHOP – 5 – 7 p.m. Beautiful, hand knit items by Jeanetta Osterhoudt, of Sybil’s Yarn shop, and others from the shop. Features many unique designs. Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-6845 or visit www.facebook.com/theautumncafe/