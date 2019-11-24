HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

MEETING – 5:30 p.m. Angel Network meets to discuss 2019 Gala, opportunities for different committees (Christmas, my neighbors closet, etc.), 2020 gala, 2020 goals, more. Find opportunities to volunteer. Cafeteria, Cooperstown High School. Visit www.facebook.com/Cooperstown-Angel-Network-373232176025689/

POP-UP SHOP – 5 p.m. Find bold artwork & jewelry for sale by Mixed Media Artist Renee Stanley. Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-6845 or visit www.facebook.com/theautumncafe/

HOLIDAY WORKSHOP – 6 p.m – 7 p.m. Make a holiday centerpiece with florist Jess Beretz. Cost is $30 and covers materials. CCE Extension Center, 173 South Grand Street, Cobleskill. Pre-registration by Nov. 22nd required. Register online at cceschoharie-otsego.org/events or call 518-234-4303, ext. 111