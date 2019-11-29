HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

THANKSGIVING – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk off holiday meal on scenic stroll through historic village with your loved ones. Admission by donation. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY – All Day. Support your local small businesses this holiday season.

HOLIDAY KICK-OFF – 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Enjoy historic village, holiday spirit. Includes Shoppers Rally & Raffle, artisan demos, ornament making, refreshments, tree lighting, more. Many shops participating. 192 Main St., Sharon Springs. Visit www.facebook.com/themostwonderfultimeoftheyearsharonsprings/

OPEN HOUSE – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Find large selection of quality gifts handcrafted by local artisans. Features refreshments, discounts. Cooper Country Crafts, 2 Doubleday Crt., Cooperstown. 607-547-9247 or visit www.facebook.com/CooperCountryCrafts/

GRAND OPENING – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrate opening of new art studio with visits from Elsa & Anna, great prizes, fun activities. Design Your Canvas, 73 N. Main St., Rt. 28, Milford. 607-316-6518 or visit www.facebook.com/DsgnYourCanvas/

PET PICTURES – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring your 4 legged BFFs for pictures with Santa. Must be leashed. All proceeds benefit Otsego County 4-H Dog program. Cost, $10/photo. Dog Wild, 4785 St. Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-267-2011 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2015/12/05/pet-pictures-with-santa

ADORN-A-DOOR – 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Bid on unique Christmas wreaths at Cooperstown Art Association wreath festival. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

SANTA VISIT – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the kids to visit Santa while shopping for the holidays. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-432-4401 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Help American Red Cross save lives, donate blood. Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2761 or visit www.facebook.com/Cooperstown-Fire-Department-140059206047067/

SANTA VISIT – 1 – 5 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa, tell him their Christmas wishes, enjoy free hot chocolate & cookies. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.wearecooperstown.com/events/santa-at-the-cooperstown-christmas-cottage-see-schedule-for-times/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

BOOK SIGNING – 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Meet and greet with Oneonta author Jim Koury, reading of his first book “Unredacted,” refreshments provided. Books available for $15.00. Green Earth Health Food Market Community Room. 4 Market St, Oneonta. Call 607-432-6600.

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy performance by Cherish The Ladies, American female super group who performs Celtic Music. Cost, $20/person. Walton Theater, 30 Gardiner Pl., Walton. 607-865-6688 or visit waltontheatre.org/concerts/

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Coop Concert Series presents Annie & The Hedonists returning for 3rd year running. Tickets, $20/adult. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-1812 or visit cooperstownconcertseries.org