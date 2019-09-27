HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

BIKE RACE – 10 a.m. 8th Annual Drops to Hops Bike Race. Ride 43 miles or 23 miles followed by party at the finish line for races, families. Cost, $55/person after 9/26. Brewery Ommegang, 656 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2019-drops-to-hops/

GARLIC FEST – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Enjoy 22 annual festival featuring 50 vendors, garlic inspired delights, crafters, food tastings, more. Free parking, admission. Sunnycrest Orchards, 7869 St. Rt. 10, Sharon Springs. 518-284-2256 or visit www.sunnycrestorchards.com

SUPPORT GROUP – 10 a.m. – Noon. Family, friends, & people with Multiple Sclerosis are invited to group. Open dialogue encouraged, no questions is too big or small. Sunshine Room, Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call Phil Young 607-435-3653 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

FIBER ARTS – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Explore world of natural fibers through demonstration, activities, exhibits showing everything from weaving, to felting, knitting, carding, more. Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/fiber-weekend

BLOCK PARTY – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Enjoy food, vendors, activities, meet the community. Noon-12:30 Pastor Paul Messner will sit above a dunking tank while you throw projectiles at target to drop him in. Cost, $1 for 3 tries to benefit Susquehanna SPCA. Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St., Oneonta. 607-432-6852.

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

OKTOBER FEST – 2 – 5 p.m. Enjoy fun home-brewed bear tasting event by Oneonta Lions Club featuring bear by Homebrewers of Otsego Proper Society. Also includes German style food by Humphreys, raffles, games, more. Benefit for Lions SEE, Inc. and Lions KidSight USA. Deer Haven Campground, 180 Deer Haven Ln., Oneonta. 607-432-0448 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaLions/

BENEFIT – 2 p.m. 2019 Walk to End Alzheimers. Large Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 518-867-4997 or visit act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/NY-NortheasternNewYork?fr_id=12573&pg=entry

STORIES & DRUMMING – 3 – 4:30 p.m. Celebrate Family Weekend, listen to Native American stories, drumming offering a glimpse into the Abenaki history & culture with Chief Roger “Longtoe” Sheehan and Elder JT Taylor. SUNY Oneonta College Camp, Oneonta. 607-436-3455 or visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/4784887

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate opening of exhibit “Expressions” featuring work by 2019 summer artists in residence program. On view through 10/13. Gilbertsville Expressive Movement Gallery & Sculpture Park, 1 Commons Dr., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2897 or visit www.g-e-m.org/exhibitions

BENEFIT AUCTION – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Support the arts in Central New York. Features auction for food, experiences, entertainment, essentials, embellishments, more while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, live music. Auction tickets, $25. Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville. 315-691-3550 www.earlvilleoperahouse.com/auction-for-the-arts

DINNER & RAFFLES – 6 – 10 p.m. Sportsmen come enjoy cocktail hour, family style roast pork dinner (beer & wine included), gun raffle, more. Cost, $30/raffle ticket to support Mt. Vision Fire Deptartment, 179 Co. Hwy. 11B, Mount Vision. 607-433-0997 or visit www.facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment/

FILM – 6:30 p.m. Presenting “Toy Story 4.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

COFFEE HOUSE – 7 – 9 p.m. Music in range of genres by amateur local performers; light refreshments; all welcome. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. Church Rd., Schuyler Lake.

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Classical Guitar Society of Upstate New York presents solo recital by British Classical Guitarist Laura Snowden, called “Classical Guitar’s New Champion.” General Admission, $20. Room M201, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta. 607-433- 1459 or visit cgsuny.org

COMEDY – 8 – 9:30 p.m. Performance by comedian/ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger and her cast of characters. Cost, $3/person. Ballroom, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta.

FILM FEST – 8 p.m. Enjoy the Manhattan Short Film Festival. Walton Theater, 30 Gardiner Pl., Walton. 607-865-6688 or visit waltontheatre.org